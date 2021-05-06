XSGD (XSGD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.22 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $39.84 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00070761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.00276581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.56 or 0.01159886 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.72 or 0.00746403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,984.09 or 0.99907865 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,240 coins and its circulating supply is 54,133,728 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.