XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.04.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.40. 12,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 176.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.60. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $145.85.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

