WT Wealth Management Takes $293,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $65.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

