Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes $432,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,013,000 after buying an additional 236,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

