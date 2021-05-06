Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases New Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

SIX opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

