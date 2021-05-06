Wright Investors Service Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.