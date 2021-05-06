Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 2,267 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $144.51 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.41.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

