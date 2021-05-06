Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WKHS. Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.89.

WKHS stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,671,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

