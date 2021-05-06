Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Workday by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,459,000 after acquiring an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Workday by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,390,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Shares of WDAY traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.99. 36,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,924. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of -125.53 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.24 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

