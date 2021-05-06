Wolfe Research Upgrades Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) to “Outperform”

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

