WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report sales of $230.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.61 million and the highest is $232.60 million. WNS reported sales of $201.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $976.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $967.57 million to $990.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.74. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

