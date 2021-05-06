Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MRWSY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.