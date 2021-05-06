Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

OTCMKTS:WZZZY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.