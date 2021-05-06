Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wireless Telecom Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of WTT opened at $1.87 on Monday. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

