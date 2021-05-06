Wingstop’s (WING) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WING. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.88.

WING opened at $153.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 160.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.15. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,368 shares of company stock worth $942,512. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,482,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

