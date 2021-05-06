Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WING. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.88.

WING stock opened at $153.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.96 and a 200 day moving average of $137.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 160.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,368 shares of company stock valued at $942,512 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Wingstop by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after buying an additional 97,504 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

