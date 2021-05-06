WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 182.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.