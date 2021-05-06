Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) PT Raised to $265.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

WLTW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $263.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.59. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $264.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $573,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.