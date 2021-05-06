Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $376,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Roku by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Roku by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 61,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $24.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $279.71. 208,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,138. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,515 shares of company stock valued at $236,374,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.37.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.