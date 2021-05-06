Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 14.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $92,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 213,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 47,781 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $148.61. 13,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,050. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.