Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $88,000 Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 43.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLNW. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.99. 137,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $374.49 million, a P/E ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLNW shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.