Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $159.65. 178,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,836. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $159.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

