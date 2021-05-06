Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,369 shares of company stock worth $1,507,545 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JBT traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $141.45. The stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,065. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.85.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

