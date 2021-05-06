Williams Financial LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Williams Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $316.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.51. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.10 and a fifty-two week high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

