William Blair Initiates Coverage on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Investment analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

MSTR opened at $623.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,195.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $682.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.93. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

