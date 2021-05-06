Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,655 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

