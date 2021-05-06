Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $40.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

