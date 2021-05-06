Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.35 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.50.
TSE WEF remained flat at $C$2.29 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,131. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$859.28 million and a P/E ratio of 26.02.
In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
Recommended Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.