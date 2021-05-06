Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.35 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.50.

TSE WEF remained flat at $C$2.29 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,131. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$859.28 million and a P/E ratio of 26.02.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

