Western Areas Limited (ASX:WSA) Insider Purchases A$16,707.65 in Stock

Western Areas Limited (ASX:WSA) insider Timothy Netscher purchased 7,771 shares of Western Areas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,707.65 ($11,934.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Western Areas Company Profile

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

