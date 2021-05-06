Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 816,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,916,329 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,325,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $107.83 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

