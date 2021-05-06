West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

WTBA opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,771 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 19,027.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 80.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

