WeShow Token Price Down 97.9% This Week (WET)

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One WeShow Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeShow Token has a total market cap of $97,971.22 and $442.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WeShow Token has traded 97.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00082718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.19 or 0.00805022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00102880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,017.31 or 0.08971930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

WeShow Token Profile

WET is a coin. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 coins. The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018 . The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

