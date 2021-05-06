WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.82

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 4186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSBC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.14%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $986,092. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,958,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 43.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

