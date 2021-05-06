Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

