Wells Fargo & Company Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $119.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.60. 9,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.44. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

