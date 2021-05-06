Wells Fargo & Company Raises Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $36.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AXTA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.62.

AXTA stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

