Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $148.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRE. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $135.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.18. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,048,000 after buying an additional 151,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

