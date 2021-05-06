Wells Fargo & Company Increases Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $148.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRE. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.
Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $135.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.18. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,048,000 after buying an additional 151,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
