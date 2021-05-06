Wells Fargo & Company Boosts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $195.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.30. 131,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,914,023. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.08. The company has a market capitalization of $476.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

