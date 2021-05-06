Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0567 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

EAD stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 31,750 shares in the company, valued at $265,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

