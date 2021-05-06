Well Done LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 32,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3,970.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $215.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.13. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $162.92 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $198.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,306. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

