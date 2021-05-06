Well Done LLC Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 873,281 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,746 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $412.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $389.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $412.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

