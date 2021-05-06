Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Welbilt stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.99. 1,147,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,734. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52.

WBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

