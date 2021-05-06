Wedbush Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $107.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBIX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Shares of NBIX traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.67. 35,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,293. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,749,320.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,726 shares of company stock worth $2,416,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after buying an additional 100,678 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $861,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

