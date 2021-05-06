Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,593 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LOPE. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

