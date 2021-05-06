Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $153,564,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $85.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $92.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

