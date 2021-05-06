Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $399,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

