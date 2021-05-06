Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:X opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

