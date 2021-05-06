Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 4,901 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000.
Shares of CPZ opened at 20.59 on Thursday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.69 and a twelve month high of 21.09.
