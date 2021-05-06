Wedbush Comments on Denny’s Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of DENN opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $9,930,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Denny’s by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 458,298 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Denny’s by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,073,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,752,000 after buying an additional 393,433 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,418.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 383,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

