Wealth Architects LLC Sells 257 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,723 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.60. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,942. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.53 and a 200-day moving average of $227.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $159.17 and a 12-month high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

